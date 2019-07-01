City of Tallahassee releases list of community partners in TPD chief search

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has reaffirmed its commitment to community engagement in the search for the next TPD chief, releasing a list of 15 community partners who will be instrumental in the decision.

The City has received a proposal from the Florida Police Chiefs STARS program, to act as the agency heading up the search.

If accepted, the STARS program would lead the national search, creating a pool of about 20 top-tier candidates.

STARS stands for Selection-Training-Assessment-Recruitment-Support Program.

The proposed fee requested by STARS is $25,000.

After the executive search, the Community Partners committee will select between six and ten candidates to interview.

The committee will recommend a final list of three; those three candidates will be present at multiple community meet and greets.

Lastly, the Executive Team will hold final interviews, and City Manager Reese Goad will make the selection of a new police chief for the City of Tallahassee's police department.

The Community Partners committee will have fifteen members. A full list can be found at the bottom of this story.

One Community Partner, Curtis Taylor, is excited to be part of the choice.

"We want to be involved in trying to make sure we get a great, great police chief for the city of Tallahassee," said Taylor. "We're happy to be involved in that, and anything we can help the city to move forward, certainly the Tallahassee Urban League is going to be involved in that process."

Taylor is the interim President and CEO of the Urban League.

"Everywhere you look, people are getting shot. This thing is, we are at a critical time, we are at the closest thing to it being an emergency. So we've got to do things differently than the way we did in the past," said Taylor.

He hopes the new chief will promote diversity in the police department.

"We need to have more minorities at the top level, at the top level, at the administration level," said Taylor.

Taylor believes a proven track record is important; better yet, a candidate who has already been a police chief

elsewhere.

He wants the candidate to have extensive experience and remarkable reviews.

"Is there an Urban League in that community? An NAACP in that community? Maybe we can talk to someone at the barber shop, at the beauty salon, who says oh yeah, this guy was great!" said Taylor.

The City worked to include other law enforcement agencies in the process as well.

"We know how important it is that our police chief works in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies in this community," said Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber.

The entire process is projected to take between four and six months.

The open position has not yet been posted; if selected, the STARS program would assist in creating the job description, with a focus on modern policing.

"It will have focus on community policing, that recognizes the critical importance of communication, and the ability to communicate with a diverse community at all levels," said Barber.

City Manager Reese Goad told City Commissioners in an e-mail that he hopes to be able to begin the advertisement process within the next two weeks.

Community Partners:

-Kate Kile - Tallahassee Mothers Demand Action

-Meg Baldwin - Executive Director of Refuge House

-Mutaqee Akbar - Akbar Law Firm

-Sammy Dixon - President and CEO of Prime Meridian Bank

-Pastor Lee Johnson - Loved by Jesus Family Church

-Curtis Taylor - Interim President and CEO of Tallahassee Urban league

-Adner Marcelin - President of the Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP

-Carolyn Cummings - Attorney of the Tallahassee Chapter of the National Action Network

-Sheriff Walt McNeil - Leon County Sheriff

-Jerome Gaines - Chief of the Tallahassee Fire Department

-Jack Campbell - State Attorney for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida

-David Perry - Assistant Vice President for Public Safety & Chief of Police for Florida State University

-Terence Calloway - Assistant Vice President of Safety and Chief of Police for Florida A&M University

-Sharon Ofuani - Executive Director of Big Bend Crime Stoppers

-Rick Swearingen - Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is reworking the job description for the new Tallahassee Police Chief.

Chief Michael DeLeo is resigning, effective July 5. The interim chief, Steve Outlaw, will not be applying for the permanent job; he was set to retire at the end of June, before taking on the temporary position.

The old listed duties include managing resources, personnel, and formulating orders and protocol.

The old job description wrote that the Chief would work with the Assistant City Manager and department command staff to create periodic work plans, as well as respond to emergencies and sensitive issues.

Another duty of the chief was to maintain communications with the City Attorney's office to ensure that TPD's liability exposure is as limited as possible.

The old job description also wrote that the chief would be tasked with monitoring legislation that would change any part of law enforcement, and ensure that the department's policies reflect best practices and maintains accreditation.

One important requirement of the position in the description is to meet "with community groups and civic organizations to establish, nurture, and maintain cooperative relations between the community and the Police Department."

Under the list of desirable qualifications for the old chief, the description lists "considerable knowledge of the geography of the City."

The minimum training section lists ten years of law enforcement work, with six years at the command level in a law enforcement agency.