City of Tallahassee releases redacted records on officer-involved shootings

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee has released redacted reports in connection to all three officer-involved shootings from 2020.

It comes after mounting pressure from media outlets and activists for more information on the shootings that killed three men. But the documents are heavily redacted and fail to shed light on what happened in the three incidents. The records indicate the redactions are based on active investigations of the three shootings.

The first officer-involved shooting of 2020 happened on March 20, after police were called to the area of Blairstone Road in reference to an attempted carjacking. Both officers who responded were put on administrative leave.

The next officer-involved shooting from this year happened on May 19 on North Monroe Street. Police say they made contact with an armed suspect outside of the China Super Buffet across the street from the Circle K.

According to a TPD release, one of the officers "had to use deadly force" in the confrontation with the suspect. That officer has been placed on administration leave.

The most recent officer-involved shooting in Tallahassee happened on May 27, following a fatal stabbing on Holton Street.

Tony McDade, who police believed was the suspect in the stabbing, was shot and killed in that incident. The Florida Police Benevolent Association has made several filings in court to protect the name of the officer who shot McDade, saying Marsy's Law applies to the case since they believe the officer was a victim of aggravated assault.

You can find the public records the city released on its website.

This is a developing story. WCTV is working to analyze the documents the city has released.

