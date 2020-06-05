City of Tallahassee to release public records on officer-involved shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee says it will release public records in connection to last week's officer involved shooting on Monday.

On Thursday, the Florida Police Benevolent Association's emergency injunction to shield the name of the Tallahassee Police officer involved in a shooting on Wednesday, May 27 was denied.

Circuit Judge Charles Dodson called the conflict a “constitutional question” that must be presented to Florida’s Attorney General and the State Attorney.

City Attorney Cassandra Jackson says the city told the PBA its position is that Marsy's Law didn't apply in this case to shield the officer's name.

At the hearing on the PBA’s emergency motion for injunction yesterday, the Circuit Court denied the PBA’s motion on technical grounds. The City of Tallahassee has received public records requests and is reviewing those requests for applicable Florida law exemptions from disclosure. The City was also waiting for a determination on the merits as to whether a police officer was a victim for the purpose of Marsy’s law and entitled to have information, including the officer’s name, withheld from public disclosure. After consultation with the City Manager, the City advised the PBA that it was the City’s position that Marsy’s law did not apply to prevent disclosure. Thus, unless there is another public records exemption under Florida law that applies, the requested record will be released. The PBA has requested an opportunity to file appropriate documents with the Court to attempt to prevent the release of the officer’s name under Marsy’s law; therefore, the City informed the PBA that the requested records will be released on Monday, June 8.



