City of Tallahassee removing "high risk" trees from Chain of Parks

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee says it will remove five "high risk" trees from its Chain of Parks, since they have significant natural decay and structural damage.

The city says it received assessments of the trees from internal and external experts, and they agree that the threat the trees pose outweigh their benefits. Scans have been performed on the trees for several years to provide more insight into their internal condition.

“In advance of the busy spring season that brings thousands of people to our Chain of Parks, now is the appropriate time to remove the trees that are at the end of their lives. We are extremely grateful for the professional, thorough efforts of our arborists and community tree advocates who collaborated closely on this issue helping to ensure public safety,” Director of the City’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department Ashley Edwards said. “We are entrusted with being stewards of our natural resources, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

The Florida Department of Transportation and the city will work together to make sure the tree removal process is safe. Work will begin this Saturday, according to the city. Nearby traffic lanes and sidewalks will be closed to protect the public. Drivers are asked to be careful when travelling near the Chain of Parks this week.

One tree expert says since the trees are in a highly urban environment, they faced problems like restricted root space, soil compaction and construction damage in the past. He also said he believes each tree had been struck by lightning at least once during its lifetime.

"Trees live a tough life in the elements," University of Florida Extension Forestry Agent Emeritus Stan Rosenthal said. "It’s sad when they reach their end, but as trees are removed and replaced, the important thing is that we keep the renewal process going while providing the best care we can.”

Community tree advocate Ann Bidlingmaier said a group of multiple experts reviewed all available options on what to do with the trees. In the end, she said, removing them is the best choice.

"The trees pose a hazard, and replanting will be a key part of this process. We’ll have a better-looking area after this work," she said.

Another tree expert said replanting is important because trees are a low-cost solution to city problems, such as helping with air and water pollution, improving public health and increasing property value.

“As a Tree City USA, the city values and works to protect its robust canopy. A healthy urban forest has repeatedly been shown to be a critical component to a vibrant and livable community,” urban forester Mindy Mohrman said.

The city said during its replanting effort, it will make sure the right tree is planted in the right place. The Chain of Parks was created in the 1800s, and with the city's evolution since then, finding the right place for those trees will be a challenge.

Staff will factor in the trees' need for enough sunlight, as well as their need for proper room for growth without conflicting with other trees and buildings.

“Matching the right tree to the right place is the best way to ensure survival, reduced maintenance needs and maximum benefits. In support of these strategic reforestation efforts, the city planted more than 1,100 trees in the community on public and private property through the Adopt a Tree program, annual Arbor Day event and routine community beautification work in 2019,” Mohrman said.

For more on the city's Urban Forest Master Plan, tree care tips and general information about Tallahassee's trees, visit its website.

