By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is reporting a power outage near Florida State University that is impacting nearly 2,900 customers.

The City says the outage began at 2:11 p.m.

Officials say the cause of the outage is unknown but a crew is assigned to it.

