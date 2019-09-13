City of Tallahassee reveals list of applicants for Tallahassee Police Chief

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A list of applicants who are interested in the Tallahassee Police Chief position from the Florida Police Chief's Association has been posted on the Tallahassee Government's home page.

The list has 52 total applicants, and the FPCA will interview each of them.

The association will then provide the City of Tallahassee with a list of top-tier candidates, a list which should be around 20 people.

That list could be submitted as early as next week.

Notable names who have applied are current Tallahassee Interim Police Chief Steve Outlaw, current Interim Quincy Police Chief Glenn Sapp and Audrey Smith, the current Chief of the Department of Youth Services for the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

