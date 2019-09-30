City of Tallahassee sees peak electricity and water usage during a hot, dry September

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As hot, dry weather continued in September, the City of Tallahassee has seen high usage numbers for both water and electricity, which means higher bills for some residents as well.

City Manager Reese Goad said the City has ample electricity and water supply; both have been able to meet the current demand. Heavy rains over the summer months assisted with current water levels.

"We've seen some of the higher peaks in our system in September for water usage and electricity. So that's just indicative of our neighbors watering their yards and using more air conditioning, the air conditioner is running longer because of the temperature, and we're expecting higher bills because of that," said Goad.

He said that September was hotter than June, July or August.

Back in May, the City implemented a bill extension payment program to assist residents with high costs over the summer. Parts of those bills were scheduled to be deferred until a fall month, when costs are generally lower; however, with a hot September, the City is taking a closer look.

"It was intended to be October, we're looking at that now to make sure it doesn't put pressure on customers' bills in October, which look to be maybe higher than they have been because of the high usage that we're seeing in the hot and dry weather," said Goad.

The second highest peak this summer was on September 5 at 599 MW, and two of the five highest usage days for water this year were on September 25 and 27, at 40 million gallons.

Goad encouraged customers if you do need help with your bill, call the City and they will try to work with you.