City of Tallahassee sending crews to help with potential hurricane impacts along coast

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee says they are deploying electric crews to assist with potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

The City of Tallahassee announced via Facebook that they were sending a team of 27 to Jacksonville to as well as deploying a city electric crew to South Carolina, where they'll be staged in Conway.

The city also says a crew has been deployed to Green Cove Springs in Florida.

