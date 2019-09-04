City of Tallahassee sends utility crews to the aid of South Carolina

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is once again coming to the aid of its neighbors in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

It is not the first time the City has lent utility crews to those in need; Tallahassee utility crews also traveled to Lafayette, Louisiana, in the wake of Tropical Storm Barry in July.

Rob McGarrah, the General Manager of the City's Electric and Gas Utility explained that no one city could handle a storm such as Hurricane Dorian alone; utility crews have to back each other up.

36 City employees left early this morning for Santee Cooper in Conway, South Carolina.

The crews do not have a set end date for the trip; the group will be stationed up north for as long as they are needed.

"They'll probably get there right before the worst of Dorian hits, and they'll hunker down with the rest of the utility folks that are there," said McGarrah. "They'll ride out the storm in that area so that as soon as the storm is cleared and it's safe to work, they'll be out on the streets helping Santee Cooper restore service."

The group includes electric power experts, as well as tree trimmers from a local contractor.

Currently, the City of Tallahassee also has another crew in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

McGarrah said other crews were scheduled to visit other utilities in Florida, but are being released, because Dorian is not having the expected impact on the Florida coast.

