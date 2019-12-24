City of Tallahassee to announce new Police Chief Thursday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee announced in a press release it will name its new Chief of Police on Thursday.

According to the city, City Manager Reese Goad will make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. at the Tallahassee Police Department headquarters.

These are the seven finalists for the job:

—John Dale - Colonel and the Executive Director of the Department of Investigations in the Broward Sheriff's Office. He also previously worked for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

—Argatha Gilmore - Chief of Police for Lake City, and a former TPD officer. During her time in Tallahassee, she was a Division Commander in the Southern Sector, Internal Affairs, Technical Services Division, Alpha District, Charlie District, and Special Operations.

—Steve Outlaw - Interim Chief of Police of TPD since former Chief DeLeo's resignation in early July. He has been a member of TPD since 1987.

—Lawrence Revell - Major in the Criminal Investigations Bureau of TPD. He has also served as Major for the High Risk Offenders Bureau, the Special Response Team, and Captain for Research and Development. Revell has been a member of TPD since 1992.

—Glenn Sapp - Chief of Police for the Quincy Police Department since 2014, and the Assistant Chief from 2011 until then. He was also a member of the Tallahassee Police Department from 1988 until 2011.

—Audrey Smith - Chief of the Department of Youth & Accreditation Services for the Leon County Sheriff's Office. She was also a member of the Tallahassee Police Department from 1988 to 2017.

—Eric Smith - Deputy Chief in Orlando, and has been a police officer there from 1994 until 2005, before being promoted to Sergeant.

