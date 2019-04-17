City of Tallahassee wins bid on Northwood Centre

By: Mariel Carbone | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The City of Tallahassee has won a bid on the Northwood Centre property, securing it for $6.8 million.

The auction began Monday with a starting bid of $2 million and ended on Wednesday.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, who suggested the city bid on the property, tells us, "The opportunities are endless."

The building was first built back in 1969 and was a bustling shopping center.

Later, the building was converted into state office spaces. However, over the last few years, most agencies have relocated due to complaints of mold and bat droppings infesting the property.

Today, only 12% of the 33 acre property is actually occupied.

Mayor Dailey said the property’s proximity to RAA Middle School, multiple bus routes and access to Monroe Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard make it a prime spot for redevelopment. He also said it is one of the few remaining lots of its size that’s available.

