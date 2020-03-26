City of Thomasville issues voluntary shelter-in-place order

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 26, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Thomasville has enacted a voluntary shelter-in-place for 30 days as the city continues to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The City Council voted unanimously to declare a local state of emergency on Tuesday.

“Residents are encouraged to adhere to a voluntary stay at home measure unless they are participating in outdoor exercise activities, traveling to or from work or visiting an essential business such as a grocery store, hospital, or other business as defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security,” said City Manager Alan Carson.

The city has also approved a moratorium for utility disconnections for non-payment through April 24, banned public gatherings of greater than 10 people on public property and suspend backdoor garbage pickup, moving to curbside collections only, effective March 30.

