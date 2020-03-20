City of Thomasville launches COVID-19 informational website

By: WALB News 10

March 20, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- The City of Thomasville has launched an informational page on its website to help disseminate information about COVID-19 to its residents.

To view the city's website, click here.

“City leadership continues to monitor the situation and as new information becomes available, we feel it is important to keep our community informed,” said Alan Carson, Thomasville city manager. “The City of Thomasville is here to serve our entire community now and throughout this crisis situation. In a time such as this, when misinformation is spread quickly to our residents through a variety of platforms, it is important to share information and guide our local community towards credible sources.”

City officials said the page includes a variety of resources that can benefit the entire community.

“Residents and businesses wishing to add us to their list of informational resources can visit Thomasville.org and click on the red COVID-19 button at the top of the page,” said Sherri Nix, City of Thomasville public outreach manager.

Nix said that the page will be updated regularly as pertinent information is made available.

“As quickly as we receive information, it will be made available on the page,” she said.

“We recommend that our residents stay up to date on the rapidly changing situation through informational outlets provided by local public health officials, Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” Nix said.

The City of Thomasville will release updated information through its website, as well as social media outlets and CNSNext Channel 6 as it is made available by the CDC, Department of Health and Archbold Memorial Hospital.

