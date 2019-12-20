Thomasville City Manager selects Interim Fire and Rescue Chief

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 20, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — Tim Connell will be Thomasville Fire and Rescue's Interim Chief, the city announced in a press release Friday.

City Manager Alan Carson tabbed Connell for the job, according to the release. Connell will start his new role on January 1, 2020.

The city says current Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Bowman will retire on December 31, 2019. He served the Thomasville community for six years.

Carson says Connell's leadership will guide him to success.

“Tim has been an integral part of TFR’s leadership for the past several years,” Carson says. “He cares deeply for not only this department, but also this community. I’m confident that he is the best person to lead TFR forward as we begin our search to replace Chief Bowman.”

Connell has been with TFR since 2000. His most recently role was assistant fire chief, where he was responsible for fire safety education and inspections.

Connell says he's ready for his new role.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the Interim Fire Chief of TFR,” Connell says. “Chief Bowman has laid an excellent foundation for our department that will carry us into the future. We have a great department devoted to serving our community, and I’m very appreciative to be given this opportunity.”

Carson says that a search will begin in 2020 for TFR's next Fire Chief.

