City of Valdosta appoints new fire chief

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – The City of Valdosta has appointed a new fire chief after current Chief Freddie Broome announced earlier this month he is leaving the Valdosta Fire Department.

Brian Boutwell, who currently serves as the assistant chief, will be the city’s new fire chief, effective June 15.

According to the city, Boutwell began his career at the Valdosta Fire Department in 1996 as a firefighter. He then moved through the ranks from sergeant, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief before being appointed to assistant fire chief in 2015.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to spend my entire career with the City of Valdosta. Working in every position at the department has given me the opportunity to work side by side with many of our firefighters and leaders within the department. We have such a dedicated group of individuals who strive to provide the best service to the citizens of the City of Valdosta. I am looking forward to the continued success of this department,” said Boutwell.

Boutwell has an Associate degree in Fire Science from West Georgia Technical College and a Bachelor's degree in Fire Science Administration from Waldorf College. He graduated from the Emergency Medical Technology/Technician program at Valdosta Technical College, which is now known as Wiregrass Technical College.

“Chief Boutwell is a highly skilled, highly experienced fire service executive,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “Having spent his entire career with the City of Valdosta, Boutwell recognizes the tremendous achievements of the Valdosta Fire Department and understands the opportunities and challenges facing fire and emergency services."

In 2018, Boutwell completed the U.S. Fire Administration National Fire Academy’s “Executive Fire Officer" Program. Boutwell was the first member of VFD to complete the EFO program, joining a group of only 73 people in Georgia to finish the course since it began 25 years ago.

“The Valdosta Fire Department has played a central role in the safety and quality of life of this wonderful city and has earned the deep respect and appreciation of the public,” said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle. “Chief Boutwell has extensive fire and emergency experience and a history of leadership success in a variety of roles. Someone of Brian Boutwell's caliber will allow the Valdosta Fire Department to continue protecting the public at the highest level of service.”