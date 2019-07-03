City of Valdosta in need of sponsors for upcoming Back to School Community Block Party

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta is looking ahead to the first day of school, and needs your help.

The City is looking for more sponsors for the upcoming Back to School Community Block Party.

Last year was the inaugural event, and the city was able to serve more than 1,100 local kids get the school supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

Officials are hoping to do the same this year, but still need sponsors and donations.

"These supplies make it so when they go to school, the first day of school they don't feel any different than any of the other kids," said Neighborhood Development Director Vanessa Flucas. "You have to think about those parents who are struggling to make ends meet, and this time of year is one of the worst times of year for them because they know they can't afford to get school supplies for all their children, or even one child."

The city is looking for financial sponsors for the event, as well as school supply donations.

Each registered child receives supplies based on the list of needed items provided by the schools. Officials ask that donations are made based on the lists from local schools.

The Back to School Community Block Party is set for August 3 at Drexel Park.