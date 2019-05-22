City of Valdosta recognizes historic preservation

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta community is preserving history, brick by brick.

Several local businesses and organizations are being recognized for their dedication to the city's history with historic preservation awards.

One of this year's recipients is the Valdosta Junior Service League.

"We wanted to be able to make sure that the outside made the people of Valdosta and Lowndes County proud," said former president Ashley Mock.

The organization has been restoring the outside of the Converse Dalton Ferrell House, a building members have called home for more than 30 years.

During this project, with help from Cornerstone Builders out of Thomasville, crews built new landscaping, along with construction on the porch and gutter system.

The Valdosta Junior Service League is receiving the Stewardship award from the City of Valdosta.

"It's a piece of history, and it's neat to be able to go back and see the pictures from the past and how everything looked back then," said House Chair Callie Shaw.

Across downtown, Georgia beer Co. is recognized for its dedication to historic preservation with the Distinguished Merit award.

"Having this building, this solid brick building over 100 years old that used to be a watering hole, literally, and now it's kind of a figurative watering hole, which is kind of a cool concept for us to play with, but it's also a great location, it's right new downtown," said owner Chris Jones.

Brewery owners first spotted the Valdosta Water Works building five years ago, and said they knew this was the perfect destination. In the years since, countless hours were spent bringing the building back to life, keeping much of its history in tact.

Many of the original features are still all around the brewery, including high ceilings, arched windows and rustic-looking brick. Jones said they were even able to maintain many of the original windows.

"I think it's important to retain that historical character, not only because it's such a good product, but it's the history, it's the fabric of Valdosta's past, and we're proud to be a part of it," Jones said.

Earlier this month Georgia Beer Co. had its first canning, filling about 20,000 cans of beer. It can now be purchased at liquor stores all across Lowndes County and South Georgia, spanning as far as Albany.

The brewery hopes to expand sales to grocery stores as they continue to grow.

The Historic Preservation awards are given out every year as part of National Preservation Month. They will be presented at the Valdosta City Council meeting on Thursday.

The Valdosta Junior Service League said while much of the outside work is finished, there is still work to be done inside. The building is still open and operational, but members said they plan to hold fundraisers to raise money for future restoration projects.