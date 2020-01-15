City of Valdosta to host affordable housing summit

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 15, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Finding an affordable place to lay your head isn't always an easy feat, but the City of Valdosta is trying to make it easier.

On Saturday the city will hold its 2020 Affordable Housing Summit and Town Hall. The event will serve residents, both homeowners and renters, as an opportunity to learn about what local resources are available and meet with representatives.

Organizations and businesses will be available to share advice on everything from budgeting and home improvement, to renter and eviction rights.

City officials say, like communities all across the country, there is a shortage of affordable housing, and that's what they're hoping to change.

"What we want to do is, the city is still working the best that we can with developers and people in the area to make sure that we do have a nice, affordable housing stock," said Neighborhood Development Director Vanessa Flucas. "It's just something that we're behind the eight ball on, and we're trying our best to try and see exactly how we can present more affordable housing."

Event organizers will also have resources available to encourage participation in the 2020 Census. They say participation is critical, because those numbers decide how much federal funding is allocated to Valdosta to help with housing needs, as well as where in the city they can provide assistance.

The census will begin in March.

The affordable housing summit will be held at the Mildred M. Hunter Community Center starting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.