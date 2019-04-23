City of Valdosta using federal grant money to help fix homes for those in need

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The city of Valdosta is celebrating their latest project; fixing homes for those in need.

Emma Jean Bonner has lived on her block for more than 30 years and, thanks to a new program that uses national funding to help revitalize Valdosta neighborhoods, it's keeping community members feeling at home.

Bonner moved to her current home in 1980 but a crash just a few years ago brought her life to a halt.

"She hit the car and mate it go up on the curb and she went riding, cut around the post and come up and knock off the corner bedroom that was right here on this corner," she explained.

It forced Bonner out of her home, unable to rebuild due to her fixed income.

That is, until the city stepped in using federal grant money.

"We have very limited resources for affordable housing, either homes owned or rented," explained Vanessa Flucas, a neighborhood developer.

The city's goal is to eliminate substandard housing by 2020 and projects like this help make that happen.

"Every year when you take one or two off of that list that was once substandard, ten come back on, and our funding is limited," Flucas said. "So we're doing our best with the funding that we're given to be good stewards."

Keeping the community feeling at home, one step at a time.

"I love this location," Bonner said. "When you stay at a place so long, the people around here seem like family."

The grant funding can be used in different ways to help with neighborhood revitalization and the rebuilding or reconstructing of homes is just one of those ways.

The city does take applications for the grant every year. That process opens in January. Grant applications are accepted until funding runs out.