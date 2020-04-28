City-owned Tallahassee cemeteries almost out of space

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- City-owned cemeteries in Tallahassee are almost out of space. Only 50 spots remain in one of the five city-owned cemeteries; the other four are at capacity.

All of the spaces have been purchased in the Roselawn, Oakland, Old City and Greenwood Cemeteries; although all of those plots have been purchased, they are not all in use.

There are 170 total cemeteries in Tallahassee; some are privately-owned, some are run by churches, and five are run by the City.

The issue first came to Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson's attention when one of his residents asked for help.

"I got a call from one of my church members who told me she had a friend whose son had passed, and she had no place to bury him," said Richardson. "When I talked to the mother who was looking for a plot for her son she was very distraught because she was unable to find a resting place for him."

City-owned plots cost $1,000; that price includes perpetual care by the City. Any funeral home can conduct arrangements in any City-owned cemetery.

"Some of the private owned ones can be $500-$600 more than what the City charges, and for some of our residents that is a hardship," said Richardson.

Linn Ann J. Griffin agrees about the need for more space.

"I really do see a need for a place for people to go," she says.

Griffin is the Funeral Director and co-owner of Strong & Jones Funeral Home Inc. The business has been in Tallahassee for more than 70 years.

"I saw the beginning of Southside cemetery. Right off of Capital Circle, I remember when it came into existence in the middle '60s," said Griffin.

The Southside cemetery is the only City-owned cemetery with any spots remaining; of the 43,000 spots around the City, that cemetery has 50 available.

"I think if they charge a reasonable price, people would be able to pay for burial spaces at a new cemetery," said Griffin.

Richardson says City Staff is looking into the issue; he says it may come before the Commission sometime in May or June.

"What the availability might be within the City limits, or we may have to go out into the county to find where we can find some additional cemetery space."