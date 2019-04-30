City releases Hazard Mitigation plan, preparing for hurricane season

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As Hurricane season approaches, the City of Tallahassee, Leon County and the Capital Area Chapter of the Red Cross are getting prepared.

The City of Tallahassee Leon County Local Mitigation Strategy Initiative shows the areas the governments are focused on protecting against severe weather.

Tallahassee and Leon County are advocating together for FEMA to update floodplain maps, as well as removing dead tree branches near power lines and identifying stormwater projects to deal with chronic flooding issues.

Anthony Colao is from Tallahassee, attended FSU, and now lives within the City limits. The home he rents is built into a steep hill, and the property is listed on the City's Small Projects as "Complete."

"You enter at the upper floor. The bottom floor is all bedrooms, but there hasn't been any flooding of any sort," said Colao. "Overall, structurally, it's been very sound, but there is severe runoff in the back area that runs to a creek."

Colao said flooding is not his main concern, although he has lost power twice in eight months.

"From the high winds I think. It's probably just a tree bumping a line, but it was never out for more than a few hours. Mother Nature just has a way of knocking the old trees down," said Colao.

One focus for the City is removing dead branches near power lines.

Another is working with FEMA to update floor maps, as well as secure funding for hardening and shuttering windows at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

TMH said in a written quote, "At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, we are always seeking opportunities to provide the safest possible environment for our colleagues, patients, and visitors. This extends to working with the City of Tallahassee to explore grant opportunities to help protect our family from natural disasters."

The City is also working to create a public education campaign, promoting awareness with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross said the most important thing is to stay informed.

By knowing what is happening around you, you can make an educated decision about whether to shelter in place or evacuate your home.

Executive Director Sharon Tyler also suggested keeping your gas tank full in case you are forced to evacuate unexpectedly.

She says everyone should have an emergency kit not only in your home for you, your family and your pets, but also in your car.

"You've got to have water for three days, you need shelf-stable food. Along with that you've got to have a hand-operated can opener. It's really important to have your medications, you've got to have three days of medications and your written prescription if you've got an extra copy of that," said Tyler.

Other papers to keep with you could be your home insurance.

The Red Cross will be holding Build-a-Bucket events in our area in the coming months to prepare residents for possible natural disasters.

The new Hurricane Guide will be released in June.

You can also download the Red Cross Emergency smartphone app, which covers all kinds of disasters.

"It's literally help at your fingertips," said Tyler. "It's going to tell you what to do before a hurricane or a disaster, during it, and then afterwards."

The Red Cross also has a free online resource called Ready Rating for small business owners to check on their emergency preparedness.

For more information, click here.