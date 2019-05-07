City seeks community input on proposed StarMetro changes

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tuesday began a 30-day public comment period for changes to Tallahassee's StarMetro public transit system.

Some frequencies and bus stop locations may change and some routes are proposed to merge.

Under this plan, there is only one route that would completely disappear, which is the "Canopy" route. However, the stops on that route would be absorbed by the existing Osceola and Azalea routes.

The stops on the Canopy Route include TCC, Ocala Corners and C.K. Steele Plaza.

Other proposed changes include adding an extra bus to the Azalea Route and increasing frequency there to 30 minutes all day.

The City is also considering adding a new "Azalea East" route and a "Big Bend North" route, both split off from pre-existing routes.

None of these changes have been implemented yet; the City of Tallahassee is looking for feedback from residents.

"It gives an opportunity, especially when you're talking about transit, for people that are using it as a daily commute, to understand what routes work for them, and if there are other options they can take," said LaVonia Jones, a Public Information Officer for the city. "So having that face to face interaction just allows the conversation to take place in terms of what works, what doesn't work."

Mellisa Brown is one resident who has a large amount of experience riding StarMetro.

"I've been riding StarMetro since I was 10-years-old!" said Brown.

She is happy with the service overall, and said her bus is usually on time.

Brown had some suggestions about route timing.

"The hour runs are too long to be sitting out in the heat, it's too long," said Brown.

She said overall, the stops themselves are well-kept, but said more seating at some would be helpful.

Aisha Patterson also rides StarMetro.

"School, home, everywhere," said Patterson. "It's the exact stops I need."

She said she has her route memorized, and agreed with Brown that the bus is where she needs it to be.

Other residents believe the routes need to expand.

"Like way out on Apalachee Parkway, especially on Sunday, Apalachee Parkway. No buses run on Capital Circle on Sunday," said Frederick Oliver.

Oliver rides the bus every day, including Sunday.

Overall, residents are thankful StarMetro exists.

"If they didn't, people who's disabled, people who can't get anywhere, people who have no money," said Demetrius Richardson, listing the issues that would arise without the public transit. "Sometimes I don't have money!"

Richardson called StarMetro his "hero," and said he would always take a ride.

He hopes hours are extended.

"If they can stay out later, that would be greater, because some people have late night jobs," said Richardson.

Other proposed changes include changing the frequency of buses on the "Dogwood" route from 30 to 60 minutes and merging parts of the Tall Timbers and Red Hills Routes.

"The purpose of us doing the route changes was to make the rider experience better and to allow for inter-connectivity, we just want to make sure we can get citizens where they need to go in a timely and efficient manner," said Jones.

City staff will also be riding buses in the coming weeks, asking riders for feedback during their commutes.

There are thirty days to provide public comment.

You can submit suggestions by clicking here, or by attending any of these meetings:

Wednesday, May 15, 3-6 p.m. at City Hall



Monday, May 20, 6:30-8 p.m. at Providence Community Service Center



Thursday, May 23, 4-7 p.m. at C.K. Steele Plaza

