City to consider outside authority for TLH

By: Mariel Carbone | Eyewitness News

April 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee will hold a workshop Wednesday to determine if it should move forward with a study to look at new leadership for the airport.

Currently the city operates the Tallahassee International Airport. However, in the last few years there has been a push to consider giving that control over to an outside airport authority.

The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce initiated major discussions on the matter after announcing a position in 2017 asking the city to consider its options.

Jay Smith, Chair of the Chamber's Advocacy Committee said studying the issue is the first step.

"Actually look at ways we can increase the development area around it, ways we can attract more businesses in to that area, which increases the number of flights," he said.

The Chamber recently took a trip to Greenville, South Carolina and said touring the city's airport only solidified the Chamber's stance.

"They have a focus and a goal. They want to be the connector for that area for international business all over the world," said Smith.

Likewise, Tallahassee's Airport Advisory Committee also supports studying the issue. The advisory committee is made up of citizen volunteers that help direct policy for the airport.

"It's really about our airport growing up," said John Fleming, chair of the committee.

Fleming said the committee has been talking about this for years and that he's glad the commission is finally having the discussion.

"(An authority will allow us to) have more aggressive leadership, we're able to move quicker on business decisions, we're able to be more aggressive with our assets," said Fleming, which he believes will lead to better service and more flights.

Currently, three airlines operate out of the Tallahassee International Airport. Those airlines offer service to seven destinations. In 2018, more than 800,000 people traveled through the airport, which is the highest amount since 2008.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the city is currently working to build a master plan for the airport. In doing that a big focus is on offering more airlines and lower fares.

"We just have to determine what is the most appropriate governance structure for that. I am going to stay open and listen at the workshop," said Richardson.

The workshop begins at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

Staff is recommending that the commission move forward with a feasibility study to further consider the option.