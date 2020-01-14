City traffic engineers prepare for influx of vehicles and pedestrians during legislative session

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More people in town for Florida's legislative session also means more traffic and more pedestrians.

WCTV spoke with a traffic engineer for the City of Tallahassee to learn how they handle the influx of people.

Joshua Hollingsworth works in the Regional Transportation Management Center, which controls all traffic signals in Leon County and monitors stoplights on a second-by-second basis.

Traffic signals around the area are programmed by time of day.

Hollingsworth is a signal timing engineer.

"We have sensors at most locations that can sense if there's additional demand or not at that location, and then the green time would fluctuate based on the demand that's there. Now, sometimes the demand is even more than that so we can actually go and override that from here if necessary," he said.

Hollingsworth wants to remind motorists, session does not just mean more vehicles, but also many more pedestrians, especially around downtown Tallahassee. Everyone should put down their phones and pay attention.

