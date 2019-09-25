City votes to sell two downtown parcels, including the Food Truck Court

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee City Commission voted 4 to 1 to move forward with the sale of two pieces of downtown land.

The two plots up for sale are located catty-corner to the Capitol Complex, about two blocks from City Hall. However, one of those plots is the Food Truck Court, and businesses owners and those looking for lunch downtown hope the sale will not happen.

The food trucks congregate at the site on Wednesdays from about 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The trucks congregate together on this day at this time because it is more economically friendly.

Roger Rankin, the owner of Rankin's Tacos, detailed who visits the spot.

"Mostly state workers, sometimes construction workers who are nearby," he said.

Rankin has brought his food truck to that spot for over two years.

"Pretty much since day one we've been coming to food truck court," Rankin said.

He said if he does have to move, he would like to remain downtown.

"It would be great to have a place like this where the food trucks can go and set up and the community can come and enjoy it," said Rankin.

Hungry downtown workers are hoping the trucks can stay put.

"We're in walking distance, it literally takes us like three minutes to get here!" said one woman.

Terra Dailey and Keandra Clemons visit the Food Truck Court every Wednesday, and each has her own favorite.

"The garlic shrimp with the french fries," said Clemons. "It's to die for."

"I like the sugar cookie and the chocolate chip cookie," said Dailey.

They said their lunch breaks vary, and having somewhere close by ensures that they will have something tasty to eat.

"If they were to move, as long as it's still in walking distance we would still go," said Dailey.

"We decided that it was probably more appropriate while the market is still strong to look at those opportunities and determine whether or not we wanted to move forward with the sale of the property," said Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder. "What we want for our downtown is to bring people to our downtown after the hours of 5:00 in the evening, so as long as we have that recurring population, we can create the 18 hour downtown we always talk about having."

The City said it intends to aid food truck drivers through the process of finding permits and additional space if the land is sold.

During Commission discussion, the Mayor said he is in favor of the agenda item, but "150% agrees" and wants to work together and find dedicated downtown space for food trucks, as well as better utilities, such as public restrooms.