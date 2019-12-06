City works on finishing touches for annual Winter Festival

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A busy holiday weekend is approaching in Tallahassee, and City employees are gearing up for a packed Winter Festival.

City staff has been working hard to turn Tallahassee's Downtown into a winter wonderland.

The Winter Festival is family-friendly, and runs from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

On Friday, staff performed walk-throughs of the area, double checked lighting and prepared for street closures.

The Candy Cane Lane is a big favorite with children, and there will also be kid-friendly activities at Kleman Plaza.

The Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m., the Jingle Bell Run a 6:15, and the parade at 7:15, with 65 different entries.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said she's hoping for better weather this year.

"Last year we got rained out, so we have an opportunity to really have a great time. Our staff has been working tirelessly to get everything ready," said Williams-Cox. "I'm looking forward to a funnel cake. You know, I have my priorities!"

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the weekend's events. Market Days is also taking place at the North Florida fairgrounds, where visitors can purchase holiday art gifts.

The packed weekend kicks off the holiday season in Tallahassee.

"Not only is it a great time for residents to get out and explore Tallahassee, it's also a great opportunity for visitors to come kick off the holiday season here," said Visit Tallahassee Senior Marketing Director Katie Kole.

Williams-Cox said its the perfect time to show City pride.

"It's very important for us to be great ambassadors for our City, we're proud of our City. We have challenges, but we also have opportunities, this is an opportunity for us to showcase the good we have in our City," said Williams-Cox.

The following roads will be closed during the Winter Festival:



Adams Street between Park and Jefferson streets, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Park and College avenues between Monroe and Bronough streets, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Duval Street between Pensacola and Call streets, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Monroe Street between Tennessee and Brevard streets, 4 to 10:30 p.m.



Virginia, Georgia and Carolina streets between Adams and Calhoun streets, 4 to 10:30 p.m.



Monroe Street between Tennessee Street and Oakland Avenue, 5 – 10:30 p.m.



Tennessee Street between Calhoun and Adams streets, 5 to 10:30 p.m.



Call Street and Park and College avenues between Calhoun and Bronough streets, 5 to 10:30 p.m.



Jefferson and Pensacola streets between Monroe and Bronough streets, 5 to 10:30 p.m.



Madison Street between Macomb and Monroe streets, 5 to 10:30 p.m.

