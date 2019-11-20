City's Vacant to Vibrant program creates an urban farm pilot

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee has added a new tool in the Vacant to Vibrant program, designed to transform blighted properties in the City.

City Commissioners voted last week to accept a $150,000 grant from the Knight Foundation to create an urban farm pilot program.

The funding runs for two years. The City will use land parcels it already owns and partner with neighborhoods to create small urban farms.

Abena Ojetayo, the Director for Sustainability and Community Preservation, said the partnership with the community in the program is instrumental for its success.

"It allows us to incentivize and inspire economic activity, in an underutilized lot, but also to build up the capacity for neighborhoods and communities to be more food secure," said Ojetayo. "We want to create amenities that reflect the pride and the vision and the hope for these neighborhoods."

Vacant lots, broken glass, and trash can send the wrong message about an area.

"It could make it look like one of the parts of the City you want to avoid if you're, say a tourist," said Logan Fisher, an employee at Doug's Vacuum Center. "People would stop by stay away from a part of town if there are buildings full of broken windows, trash everywhere."

Fisher's father's business is located in the heart of Frenchtown; it is not directly adjacent to a vacant lot, but Fisher is excited about the initiative.

"I think the idea of the urban farms is a good way to make use of space that is just not used for anything," said Fisher.

Frenchtown is one of the areas that has vacant City-owned lots available for redevelopment. The Bond Neighborhood is another.

"There's a lot of activity in our, what we call our CRA areas; we may not be limited to that, but we certainly are putting some priority there," said Ojetayo.

The City hopes participants may be able to sell their products to local restaurants.

"To train business owners and create ventures where they can sell their produce and create truly sustainable, both environmentally sustainable but financially sustainable enterprises as well," said Ojetayo.

The City is hosting meetings with neighborhoods in the coming weeks and hopes to be planting in the early spring.