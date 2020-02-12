City's second solar farm could allow all municipal buildings to run on solar power

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The use of energy from a second solar farm could move the City of Tallahassee closer to its goal of being 100% net renewable by the year 2050.

Wednesday night was the first of two public hearings regarding the second solar farm.

The second solar farm is located at the Tallahassee International Airport, and the energy has major implications.

The City is looking at using that power to make every single municipal building run on solar.

It's part of the City's mission to use renewable energy; Tallahassee is also working on implementing electric buses at StarMetro.

Citizens may have the opportunity to use the solar power as well.

"We've taken the step, after opening the second solar farm, to first put all of our municipal buildings on 100% net renewable, tying it to the solar farm. If there is capacity, after we move forward with the City of Tallahassee, of course we will open it up for the residents to be able to participate as well," said Mayor John Dailey.

Some homeowners already have solar from the City's first farm, but there is a waiting list of 400 people

The City is still working on the application process for solar; we will update this story when we have that information.