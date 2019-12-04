Clemency board rules on 70 clemency cases as state fights felons’ rights lawsuit

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- A federal judge has suggested the state is dragging its feet in an effort to delay allowing felons the right to vote until after the 2020 election.

The governor and Cabinet met as the Clemency Board Wednesday, and disposed of just 70 cases.

Larry Barefield got caught 25 years ago with a small amount of crack cocaine.

”I don’t drink no more, don’t do no drugs,” said Barefield.

Larry and his wife Janey were in the Capitol asking for all of his rights back, including the authority to own a gun.

What he got was his voting rights.

“I feel good, I feel good about that, but I want it all redone,” said Barefield.

“It’s like 10 years ago we first applied,” said Janey Barefield.

Roy Hemlock was convicted of attempted sexual battery.

He told the Board the crime was trumped up by an angry wife during a bitter divorce.

He broke down when he was told no.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t be held responsible,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“But sir, I didn’t do what I was accused…” said Hemlock before falling on the ground and bursting into tears.

Chris Taylor also got turned down because he hadn’t paid a $50,000 fine.

“A lot of this things are so old, it’s difficult to find paperwork,” said Taylor.

“We only got married after they told him his fines had gone away,” said his wife Elizabeth.

A federal judge has already ruled the state must give felons the right to vote if they can’t afford to pay their fines and fees.

The state is appealing.

The lone Democrat on the Clemency Board, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said no matter what happens in court, the clemency board could change its own rules.

“We have the power today as the Clemency Board to change the rules and regulations, and I am completely supportive of us moving forward with those changes,” said Fried.

After after meeting for just a little over two hours, a backlog of 13,000 cases remain.

The Florida Supreme Court was asked by the Governor to decide whether Amendment 4’s language “complete all terms of a sentence” means fines and fees.

It could issue a ruling as early as Thursday.