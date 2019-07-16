Clemson student killed in crash is fifth to die in three months

By: Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Clemson University student hit and killed by a car in Jacksonville, Florida, is the fifth student from the school to die in the past three months.

News outlets report 22-year-old Bryn Turner was run over Thursday night. A news release from Jacksonville Beach police says 31-year-old Joshua Lovingood was driving the vehicle.

Police say Lovingood wasn't injured when he crashed into a tree blocks away. Police suspect speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.

On June 30, Clemson student Thomas Few died when he fell from a rooftop. The Charlotte Observer reports three other students have died since May 1.

The report says two of them were killed in crashes, and the other died after being diagnosed with meningitis.

