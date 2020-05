By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Clinch County reported its first coronavirus related death on Sunday. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's website, the patient was a 72 year old man. It is currently unclear if he had any underlying condition.

The county has fared well during the pandemic so far, never exceeding 50 cases. Only four people have been hospitalized to date.

