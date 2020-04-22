Closed beaches impacting business on St. George Island

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2020

ST GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) -- A sight that is not common for this time of year is an empty St.George Island Beach.

The impact is one that is felt heavily by those who live there. According to Points2Homes, roughly 730 residents reside on the island, relying on tourism, which is usually at its peak this time of year.

One may think that with beaches closed, the only impacts are to those who may want some extra sunshine. But for one Charter Captain, his boat sits parked next to his home, waiting for customers, instead of running on Gulf Waters.

The sandy shores of St. George are quiet and completely empty Wednesday.

Usually this time of year, David Volk can be seen plopping his rental chairs, and opening up umbrellas for the countless tourists that visit the island.

When asked how this impacted his business, he responds, "Like 100%, especially the timing and everything it has taken every little bit of income I have."

And the same could be said for charter boat Captain Charles 'West' Taliaferro; his busiest time of year is May to August.

However, he says, things have taken a turn.

"This year, I have already lost 12 trips in May, and in June I have had people reschedule for July. And for July, I do not have more than six trips right now," Taliaferro said.

The problem, he believes, starts with beach closures, "Usually everyone rents a house for a week and I usually have several customers that book two or three trips when they are here. And right now there is nowhere for them to stay so there is no charters to be booked."

While Volk says it has affected his business completely, he does understand the decision, "We are getting people from everywhere so that is a little scary."

But he also believes, "On the beach is the cleanest place you can be."

Captain West says that the untouched sand and sea creates a domino effect.

"If I am not fishing, I am not the only one who is not making money. Because I buy bait from the bait store, the bait man is not making money. The bait store is not making money. The people that sell me gas they are not making money, the people who sell rods and reels are not making money," he explained. "None of us are making money now."

For those who make a living on the tourists that enjoy the beach breeze, their hope is that closures will soon be lifted.

Volk states, "I hope the week before Memorial Day it will open up because that is when everything starts again."

Captain West prays that something happens soon, "Something has to let go so that we can at least filter in some customers to get this thing back going."

Tuesday Commissioner Bert Boldt shared what Franklin County is anticipating for plans surrounding beach closures. He says there has been talk on limiting beach access hours both in the morning and afternoon. When that will take effect has not been stated.

As of now, all Franklin County Beaches are closed.

