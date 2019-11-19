Closing arguments set to begin in Henry Segura quadruple murder trial

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The judge read jury instructions to begin the eighth day of the quadruple murder trial of Henry Segura.

Attorneys are expected to begin their closing arguments Tuesday morning, and those could last up to four hours.

Segura is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Brandi Peters, their three year old son Javante Segura and her twin six year old daughters Tamiyah and Taniyah Peters.

All four were found dead in their Tallahassee home back in November 2010. Two were shot, two were drowned and all three children were found dead in the bathtub.

A previous trial ended with a hung jury.

Jurors are likely to begin deliberations early Tuesday afternoon. There are six jurors in this case, not the usual 12, at the request of the defense.

