Co-worker, trainee of alleged stabbing suspect speaks out

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Dyke Industries distribution center in Tallahassee was closed Thursday and is scheduled to be closed Friday in the wake of multiple stabbings.

Antwann Brown, 41, is accused of stabbing five of his co-workers there Wednesday.

Four of them remain in the hospital.

Tallahassee resident Scottie Washington says he heard screams that morning.

"Next thing you know, I just seen somebody take off in the parking lot," he said.

Washington says he knew something bad had happened.

"I hid behind the trash can. I was scared because you hear about this type of stuff on the news. You never think it's going to happen to me. But yeah, it happened," he said.

Washington says he was working on the dock of Dyke Industries when Brown ran by him.

The 23-year-old never imagined Brown would be arrested for allegedly stabbing five other co-workers.

Although hiding, Washington says he could see Brown eventually lie down and surrender to police.

"It seems like he just wasn't in a good state of mind at the time," he said.

Washington says Brown trained him on the job.

He says he was just at Brown's home for lunch two days prior to the stabbing.

"He's a good guy. He was in training to be a pastor. I just don't know what happened. He could've came to talk to any one of us. I'm still kind of in shock," Washington said.

Washington says he cried on the night of the stabbing. But amazingly, he says he's ready to return to work when Dyke Industries opens back for business Monday morning.

