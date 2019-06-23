Florida Coast Guard-Pilot Honored in Valdosta

By: Associated Press

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP)- A south Georgia couple recently reunited with the Florida-based Coast Guard pilot who rescued their son.

The Pistelli family recently hosted the pilot, Kyle Johnson, at the restaurant they own in Valdosta.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports that Johnson led a mission to rescue the Pistellis' son, Giuseppe Pistelli, with his dog, Gucci, and friend Greg Rasmussen.

Their fishing boat had capsized Jan. 21, about eight miles (13 kilometers) out in the Gulf of Mexico.

The newspaper reports that they clung to the hull of the boat in frigid waters for almost seven hours in five- to six-foot (1.5 to 1.8-meter) swells.

The rescue took several more hours