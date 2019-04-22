Coast Guard ends search for man missing near Panama City Beach

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2019

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) – The Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday for a man who went missing in the water near Panama City Beach.

“The Coast Guard searched diligently with our partner agencies to locate the missing man,” said Cmdr. Matthew Derrenbacher, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “We saturated the search area with assets and personnel but, unfortunately, were unable to locate him. The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the missing man during this difficult time.”

The Coast Guard received a report around 7:15 p.m. Friday about a man in the water struggling to return to shore. The victim is described as a 20-year-old white male with long black hair wearing black shorts.

The Coast Guard and other agencies searched 1,281 square-nautical miles for over 27 hours but were unable to locate the missing man.

The Panama City Police Department and shore units and two helicopter crews from the Bay County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.