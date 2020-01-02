Coast Guard searching for possible person in the water near Pensacola

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing airman off the coast of Destin. (U.S. Coast Guard)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 4:18 PM, Jan 02, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
January 2, 2020

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is searching for a possible person in the water after getting a report Thursday of an unmanned kayak located in Bayou Chico in Pensacola.

The Coast Guard said it got the report of the unoccupied orange kayak near Marine Max Marina at 7:49 a.m.

There are no reports of missing people in connection to the kayak, the Coast Guard says.

The following crews are a part of the search:

  • A 29-foot Special Purpose Craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola
  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Pensacola Police Department
  • A fireboat crew from Pensacola Fire Department.

    Anyone with information about the kayak is asked to reach out to the Coast Guard at 251-441-5976.

    Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

    •  