Cobb Middle School raising funds to restore clock tower

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

This was Cobb Middle School back in 1957.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The oldest middle school in Tallahassee is fundraising to restore and update its clock tower.

The clock tower has been around since Cobb Middle School first opened its doors in 1954. As part of a new initiative, the school is looking to create a more modern look for the clock.

"We want to restore the clock tower to what it looked like when it was originally built," says principal Sarah Hembree.

She thinks it's important to remind the community of the school's history and wants to showcase it.

"We want the original face of that and we want to use that to ring out the old and bring in the new by having a digital marquee in a digital place so we can send and share information as well," says Principal Hembree.

The school is asking alumni from 1954 on to donate vintage Cobb memorabilia, letters, pictures, spirit items, or newspaper articles from the past as they want to make a display of it to showcase in the school.

To find out how you can help, visit their website.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

