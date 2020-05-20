Coburn: FSU has begun COVID-19 testing for athletes, staff

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

May 20, 2020

Florida State Director of Athletics David Coburn confirmed that FSU is in the first stages of coronavirus testing efforts with student-athletes, he said in a conversation with Noles247.com on Wednesday.

“We actually did some testing this morning on some football players. We wanted to establish a baseline with some of these guys who are already in town and were not going to be leaving,” Coburn said.

“We tested about 40 players this morning,” Coburn continued. “About 20 staff.”

Coburn added that the testing was done with assistance from the on-campus student health center.

Noles247.com reported two weeks ago that numerous football players were expected to voluntarily return to Tallahassee around the middle of May. That is indeed the case, as the date has now passed.

With a good portion of FSU’s current football roster back in Tallahassee, the next step is working towards an ability for some form of team organized activities, likely voluntary, to be allowed.

Per multiple media reports on Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1. All team activities have been suspended since mid-March where the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a halt in college athletics and led to the shutdown of FSU’s campus.

Now FSU will wait for the Atlantic Coast Conference to follow suit with approving an opening of activities.

As for the University and Athletics, they are working towards figuring out how to go about continued testing to allow student-athletes to safely return to some level of normal preparation.

With regards to Wednesday’s testing results, Coburn believed they would take around a week to be known.

“We are really looking forward to the new tests coming out that will work a lot faster,” Coburn added.