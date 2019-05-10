Coburn appointed full-time FSU athletic director

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- David Coburn, who has been Florida State's interim athletic director since August of 2018, has been named the program's 12th athletic director, effective immediately, according to FSU.

Coburn was named as interim AD in replacement of outgoing AD Stan Wilcox.

“I am grateful to David Coburn for taking on this role permanently,” FSU president John Thrasher said. “For years I have relied on his experience, integrity and good judgment, and the progress we have made under his leadership is already evident. I know the future of our championship Athletics program is as bright as ever and in good hands.”

Prior to his stint in athletics, Coburn served as chief of staff to university President Eric Barron and then Thrasher.

Coburn is a three-time graduate of FSU.