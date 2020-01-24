Coca-Cola returns to Tifton

By: Marilyn Parker | WALB News 10

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -- Coca-Cola is coming home to one South Georgia city.

Tift County leaders and Coca-Cola representatives broke ground on their new facility.

The 300,000 square foot warehouse and sales center will be located on Lamb Loop Road and US Highway 41.

It will be a $60 million dollar state of the art facility.

Leaders with Coca-Cola said they are committed to being involved in the community.

“You will learn as you get to know us and get to see us in action in this community that we are world-class in how we build facilities and how we conduct our business and how we serve our communities,” said John Sherman, the president and CEO of Coca-Cola United.

Georgia Representative Austin Scott also attended the groundbreaking.

The company expects to bring 200 new jobs to the city.

Construction is set to start in a few weeks.

