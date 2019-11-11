Coffee County man turns himself following allegations of sexual assault against minors

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

November 11, 2019

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) -- On Sunday, October 20, Coffee County deputies and detectives responded to Coffee Regional Medical Center in reference to a sexual assault.

Detectives spoke with a 12-year-old juvenile who said that she was sexually assaulted by a man identified as James Davis.

During the investigation, detectives were informed that another 12-year-old juvenile was also a victim of sexual assault by Davis.

As a result of this investigation, child molestation warrants were taken against James Davis.

Davis turned himself in to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, and was arrested Thursday, October 31.

