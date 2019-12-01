Cold temperatures expected early week

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The passage of a late-weekend cold front will begin to usher in colder temperatures in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

A cold front associated with a storm system moving through New England to the Great Lakes (and bringing snow to that region) passed through the viewing area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s around 10 p.m. Sunday, but are expected to fall into the 40s Monday morning.

The sun will be out Monday, but cold air advection will continue throughout the day. The high will likely not reach 60 degrees in most areas Monday. With a tight pressure in place, it will be a breezy Monday with sustained winds between 10 and 15 mph and the potential for higher gusts. It will be rough in the Gulf waters as a Small Craft Advisory was issued and will be in effect until Monday evening.

Tuesday morning will likely be a cold one as the winds subside along with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will likely get near the freezing mark in parts of South Georgia and the normally-colder locations in the Big Bend. Tallahassee could get near 33 degrees for the Tuesday morning low. Those with sensitive plants and crops should take precautions and monitor the forecast. Those who own pets should consider keeping them indoors.

The high Tuesday is expected to be in the upper 50s to near 60 with a mostly sunny sky. The Wednesday morning low will be around 5 degrees warmer (upper 30s inland) with a high in the lower 60s.

Thursday morning’s low will be closer to 40 with the high in the mid 60s and a partly cloudy sky.

