College employee accused of soliciting underage students

April 18, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- An employee at Chipola College has been fired and arrested after an investigation into allegations that he solicited underage students.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation on February 22 after receiving accusations against the employee, 33-year-old Joc Calloway.

A dual-enrolled student reported that Calloway reached out to him on social media on Jan. 28 and the two exchanged a brief, casual conversation. The student, a minor, said that Calloway then asked that they communicate via a social media app.

During an exchange on the app, the student claims Calloway sent an unsolicited, inappropriate picture of himself to the student. The student says Calloway then asked him to send an inappropriate image back, but the student declined and the conversation ended.

On Jan. 29, Calloway allegedly initiated a conversation with the same student asking if he would interested in coming to Calloway’s house during the student’s lunch break. Calloway allegedly asked the student for a sexual favor, and the student declined and then blocked Calloway on social media.

JCSO says an investigation revealed that this was not an isolated incident and that Calloway solicited students on multiple occasions for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts or having a relationship outside of school. Investigators say Calloway had propositioned at least two other students, one of which is now an adult.

A warrant was signed for Calloway's arrest on April 16 on one count of solicitation of a minor.

He was fired from Chipola College as a result of the charges against him and turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Calloway was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await his first appearance.