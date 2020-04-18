College seniors react to virtual graduations

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- College seniors all over the country have had their final year come to an abrupt halt but schools are trying to remedy this with virtual graduations.

Some seniors believe the virtual graduation is a great alternative while others feel it isn't the same.

All of them, however, are still trying to wrap their heads around their final year of college being cut short.

“After being one college for four years, never in a million years would you think, oh you’re not going to be able to have that finally ceremony," said FAMU senior Tania Williams.

Williams describes how most students felt when they found out their graduation was cancelled, ultimately ending their years of work.

“It would’ve meant the world to me because it would’ve meant that I overcame all the obstacles that everyone said that I wasn’t going to be able to get through," said FSU senior Rebekka Behr.

Some students feel their journey is now incomplete.

“I think it would give me a feeling of like closure and completeness that this journey is now finally coming to an end," said Williams.

Others, wish they could celebrate with their loved ones.

“I had family that was getting ready to fly to Florida to celebrate with me but now we can’t do that," said FSU senior Wolfie Cene.

To help ease the disappointment, FSU and FAMU announced they would do virtual graduations. A move that got mixed reactions.

“The great thing about having it virtually, and I do intend on participating, is that I’m not limited to six tickets," said Behr.

“I don’t think being virtually can ever give you that sense of being in the moment and just like living life, like that’s just there," said Williams.

But they all can agree that tough times never last and the celebrations can wait.

“I know that you can’t celebrate today but just being an FSU grad is a going to be a great feeling so just be happy about that," said Cene.

FSU will have their virtual ceremony Saturday, May 2nd at 2 pm.

While FAMU will have theirs a week later on Saturday May 9th at 10 am.