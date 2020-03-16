Collegetown restaurants face uncertain future during coronavirus threat

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – With growing pressure for bars and restaurants to keep crowds away, dozens ventured out to Collegetown Monday night to eat out.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis avoided issuing a blanket order for wide-spread closures at his Monday news conference, but there are growing concerns from restaurant owners that the writing is on the wall.

Robert Loveland is the general manger at Madison Social.

"We want people out as long as it's safe," he said. "We're all on pins and needles waiting to see what happens."

Loveland said his restuarant is taking extensive measures to follow CDC guidelines, with bartenders wearing gloves and hosts seating parties farther apart.

Gov. DeSantis defended his move to keep restaurants and bars open by arguing people can only take so many drastic changes.

"How sustainable is some of this stuff that some people are advocating or some people have done," he said.

Don Shepard spent his Monday dining on the patio at Madison Social. He said he didn't have any second thoughts about eating out.

"I know everyone's scared of the coronavirus but i'm also very young and i have a good immune system," he said.

But that line of thinking has been criticized by officials, telling everyone to take this threat seriously. Shepard said he is just waiting for the virus to hit home.

"Once there is a case in Tallahassee, I'll probably stay inside because i don't want to be the person to get infected or give it to someone else," he said.

As Florida State students stay away from campus, nearby businesses realize the bottom line will take a big hit.

"The spring game, graduation all those things they play a pivotal piece with a lot of small businesses," Loveland said. "It's that money there that gets us through those slow summer times. Without that money there it's going to be hard."