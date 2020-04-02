Colorado State: Above-average hurricane season expected

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

April 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Another above average Atlantic hurricane season is expected, according to predictions released Thursday.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach and his team from Colorado State University are calling for 16 named storms in the Atlantic basin in 2020, with eight of those becoming hurricanes. Four of those hurricanes would be classified as major, with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.

Seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU calls for above-average season: 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes & 4 major (Cat 3+) hurricanes. Reasons for above-average forecast include anticipated lack of #ElNino and warmer than normal tropical Atlantic.https://t.co/jZGKiBmkic pic.twitter.com/sX5C21JxvX — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 2, 2020

The average total of named tropical systems each season between 1981 and 2010 was nearly 10 with 6.4 hurricanes in that same period, according to the report.

The team highlighted the phasing out of El Niño into more neutral phase or weak La Niña. El Niño, the warming of the eastern Pacific Ocean, tends to add more wind shear in the Atlantic, decreasing the odds of tropical cyclone development. The phase change would mean less wind shear and higher chances of tropical cyclone development.

Klotzbach and his team also noted warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in parts of the Atlantic associated with a weaker-than-normal subtropical high pressure system. This usually correlates with, according to the report, lower atmospheric pressure which would help increase the odds of tropical storm development.

They also found above normal water temperatures in the equatorial and near-equatorial waters east of Australia, correlating to lower trade winds along with lower wind shear and warmer water temperatures in the Atlantic.

The paper did not mention one element that has been observed in the Gulf of Mexico so far in 2020. Water temperatures in the Gulf have been above average. The warmer water temps, if they remain into the season, could provide more fuel for tropical systems that develop or move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.