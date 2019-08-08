Colquitt Co. one-year-old’s death under investigation after found in car by parents

By: WALB News 10

August 8, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child.

The family told deputies that they found o-year-old Damian Leyva inside their car at their home in the 300 block of Tommy Meredith Road just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Capt. Mike Murfin, a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator.

Murfin said it’s unclear exactly how long the child had been inside the car. He said the family told them that they immediately rushed Damian to the hospital.

Coroner Verlyn Brock said Damian was pronounced dead at the Colquitt County Regional Medical Center emergency room around 8 p.m. after he was brought to the hospital by his parents.

Murfin said “we’re exploring the possibility of a heat-related death.”

The initial incident report stated that Damian was brought into the hospital after he had somehow been locked in a car for 45 minutes.

A Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator and the Department of Family and Children Services were notified and the scene was turned over to them, according to the incident report.

The body is scheduled for an autopsy but the exact time is unclear.