By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WCTV) -- The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating 19-year-old Austin Tom Linson.

He's being described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing 150 pounds, and standing at about 5 foot 7. Deputies say he's wanted on disorderly conduct, controlled substance, and gun charges.

If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, deputies are asking you to give them a call at (229) 616-7430.