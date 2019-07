By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a commercial fire early this morning on Jackson Bluff Road.

When they arrived on scene, fire crews immediately started fighting the blaze and searching for victims. Thankfully, no one was inside during the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported.

TFD believes the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue. Damages are estimated to be around $10,000.